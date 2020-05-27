Ileana D'Cruz Shows How She Is 'avoiding People' With A Stunning Underwater Picture

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a throwback picture from an underwater photoshoot. The actor who is seen swimming away said that the picture shows how she avoids people.

'Happy Ending' actor also tagged underwater photographer Bhushan Bagadia and wrote that she doesn't remember if he took the picture. The funny caption sure left many Netizens laughing out loud. A fan wrote, "Me going into zindagi ki gehrayiaan"

Meanwhile, Ileana has been keeping herself busy amid the nationwide lockdown by baking loaves of bread. She has shared pictures of her baking session with fans and wrote, "Think I might have an alternate career option," followed with a baker's emoticon.

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the Anees Bazmee directorial, Pagalpanti. The film had an ensemble cast starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda in the pivotal roles. Pagalpanti released on November 22 in the year 2019 and did moderately well at the Box Office.

Ileana D'Cruz will now be next seen in the film- The Big Bull. The film is a financial crime drama that is helmed by Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the screens in October 2020, but now due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, there is no further announcement about the same.

