Ileana D'Cruz Shares A Throwback Picture From Her London Trip; Check It Out

On Monday, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable throwback picture with her friends. As seen in the picture shared, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen showing the victory sign with her friend in London. Take a look at the picture shared:

As seen in the picture shared, Ileana can be seen donning a white tee with black trousers. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor beat the London cold with a black overcoat and a matching hat. On the other hand, her friend can be seen donning a black bomber jacket.

Ileana D’Cruz, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, also took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her workout wardrobe. As seen in the boomerang video shared on her Instagram story, the actor can be seen flaunting her toned body after a heavy workout session.

Donning zebra-printed crop-top and white skin-tight jeggings, Ileana accessorised her look with a pair of sneakers. With the picture shared, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: "Also I Don't think that there is anything more forgiving than white pants". Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

On the professional front

Ileana D’Cruz is seemingly on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The actor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which chronicles the story of a group from India, as they set out on a vacation to only have their trip turn into a patriotic mission.

Starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, the much-loved movie hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz is currently gearing up for her next, The Big Bulls along with Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bulls is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

