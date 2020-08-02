'I’ll Beat This And Come Back Healthier': Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan informed that his father, Amitabh Bachchan, tested COVID-19 negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Abhishek himself tested positive due to 'some comorbidities'.

Abhishek wrote, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise." [sic]

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

A few days back, Abhishek Bachchan shared on his Instagram handle that he has been enjoying walking around Nanavati and looking out of his windows. Taking a late-night stroll in Nanavati, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture on his social media. He posted a picture of the hospital lobby outside his room with a silver door at the end. He wrote in the caption, "Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks". [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital: Abhishek Bachchan

Earlier, Abhishek shared a picture of a beautiful sunset and wrote in the caption, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always. #believe #bepositive". [sic] Fans and friends were quick to react and jumped in the comments section. Hrithik Roshan, designer Nachiket Barve, and Zoya Akhtar sent him virtual hugs with emojis. Saiyami Kher wrote, "waiting to see you and celebrate soon".

On July 11, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan informed that they tested positive for Coronavirus.

Chelsea FC 'moved' as Abhishek Bachchan 'not well', actor hopes on winning the FA Cup

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.