'I'm Fine And Healthy': Hema Malini Dismisses Hospitalisation Rumours

In a video message on Sunday, veteran star-MP Hema Malini put an end to the rumours of her hospitalisation, saying she is "completely fine" and "healthy". The 71-year-old actor dismissed the reports by sharing a 28 second-long clip on Twitter from home.

"I am hearing rumours that I am not well and I am in the hospital but I want to inform all my loved ones that this is not true. Nothing has happened to me. I am healthy. By the grace of God, I am completely fine," Malini said in the video. "Thank you so much for your concern," she added.

The veteran actor's statement comes hours after her daughter, actor-author Esha Deol rubbished rumours that her mother was admitted to a hospital. "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine!" Esha tweeted calling out the fake news earlier in the day. "The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern," she had further said.

The rumours started to spread after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday.

The Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days, the mayor added.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

