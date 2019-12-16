Not Uri, Gully Boy Or Article 15, This Venture Is IMDb's Top Indian Film Of 2019

While box office numbers are a parameter to gauge how much an audience liked or disliked a movie, there are various factors that come into play in it. Be it the budget, number of screens or ticket prices, the collection of a movie is not the right criteria to understand its likeability. On the online platform, however, the ratings of a movie by viewers can perhaps be considered as a reliable criteria. The Internet Movie Database (more popularly known as IMDb) is one such portal that gives audiences the platform to give their reviews and rate the movies. If the ratings on the platform are anything to go by, then Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Peranbu is the most-loved film of this year. The Tamil film left behind many of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy and Article 15.

IMDbs’ Top Indian Films of 2019

IMDb unveiled the Top Indian Films of 2019, that was compiled on the basis of user ratings. Peranbu was adjudged the top film on the list. Peranbu had revolved around the story of a father-daughter with the latter dealing with issues. The interesting bit is that PeraPeranbu bu was a low-key release and Mammootty’s other releases of this year like Unda, Mamangam, Yatra and Madhura Raja made more headlines.

Peranbu was followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Article 15, Chhichhore, Super 30, Badla, Tashkent Files, Kesari and Lucifer. Uri: The Surgical Strike is the third highest-grosser of this year at collections of close to Rs 250 crore. Gully Boy not just entered the Rs 100-crore, but is also India’s official entry to the Oscars next year. Article 15 was among the most acclaimed films of this year, while Chhichhore, Super 30 were both Rs 100-crore hits. Badla enjoyed both critical and commercial acclaim, while Kesari too entered the Rs 100-crore club. After Mammootty, Mohanlal is another Malayalam star who featured as his career’s highest grosser Lucifer also made it to the list.

