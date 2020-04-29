'Immensely Sad', Says BJP Leader Pankaja Munde On Irrfan Khan's Demise

BJP leader Panjaka Munde on Wednesday condoled the death of Actor Irrfan Khan who has died at the age of 53 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter Munde said that Khan was her favourite actor and expressed gratitude and respect to his talents and achievements. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

My favorite actor an excellent artist looses his life today.. Me and my son are immensely sad to know this..

I express my gratitude and respect to his talents n his achievements ..#IrrfanKhan — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) April 29, 2020

READ | On Irrfan Khan's Demise, 'India Lost A Super Talented Actor,' Condoles Manjinder Sirsa

Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

READ | 'May His Work Always Be Remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal Shocked At Irrfan Khan's Demise

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Gets Hospitalised At Kokilaben

READ | Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.