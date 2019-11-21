Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Drops More Hints On Divorce With Cryptic Post?

Rumours have always been spun about prominent and fan-favourite Bollywood celebrities since the longest. A couple of months ago there were rumours that the Delhi Belly actor Imran Khan actor and his high school sweetheart Avantika Malik, who has been married for eight years now, are heading towards a divorce. Recently, Avantika posted a David Bowie song lyrics on her official Instagram handle and fans of Imran Khan are taking it as a cryptic message. Read more to know about the whole story.



READ | 'Imran Khan-led Govt's Days Are Numbered': Pak Cleric Fazlur Rehman

Avantika Malik drops more hints on divorce with Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan married his high school sweetheart Avantika Malik in the year 2011, and together they have a daughter Imara. It is reportedly being said that the couple has been drifting apart for reasons unknown. Previously, Avantika had uploaded a post on her Instagram which read that ideal love is fostered only between two sincere, mature and independent people and that real love is not two people clinging to each other, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality. Fans took this as a cryptic message saying that the couple may head towards a failed marriage. Earlier, her mother reportedly had confirmed that the couple has some personal differences but denied the rumours of a possible divorce.

READ | Avantika Malik Posts Another Cryptic Message On Her Instagram Handle

Today, Avantika Malik uploaded a post in her Instagram story, which is a David Bowie song lyrics. It read, ‘I do not know where I am going from here, but I promise it will not be boring.’ Fans all over the internet are saying that this might be another so-called cryptic message hinting that the couple’s marriage may come to an end. Although nothing has been confirmed by either of them. A few fans were also seen saying that it would be foolish to assume anything of such sorts based on a few rumours and misconceptions and only time will tell what went wrong between Imran and Avantika.

READ | 5 Embarrassingly Comic Antics Of Pak PM Imran Khan And His Government

READ | Imran Khan Admits 'Pakistan Can Never Become Self-dependent' Due To Loans From UAE,China



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.