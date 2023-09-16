Imran Khan Takes 'responsibility' For Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara Failure

Imran Khan is reportedly making his comeback in the film industry after a hiatus of around 8 years. Amid this, the actor has been sharing throwback pictures from his previous films, keeping his fans updated and excited. On Saturday, the former actor shared throwback photos from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, with a long post.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara was released in 2013, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film reportedly bombed at the box office.

Imran Khan opens up about Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara failure

He took to his Instagram handle and shared throwback photos with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. In the first image, Imran can be seen on a bike in a black kurta, followed by a photo of Imran with Sonakshi seemingly from a hospital scene. The third photo is from an action sequence featuring Imran and Akshay. The last image seems from their promotion diaries as the trio can be seen posing for the camera in a similar printed T-shirt with "Once Upon A Time In IPL" written on it.

Besides the photo, he has written a long note reminiscing how he prepared for his role. In the note, he also addressed the failure of the film. Taking responsibility for the failure of the film on himself, he wrote, "The film was not very well received upon release, and I shouldered most of the responsibility... but that never tarnished the affection I felt for my team mates." He further opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and Sonkashi in the film. Calling Kumar "cool," he said the actor is one of the strongest humans he ever met in his life.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara box office collection

The film, which was a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, was not well received by the audience and critics. The film reportedly earned ₹917 million against the budget of ₹850 million. However, still, the film was reportedly declared as a failure.