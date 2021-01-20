Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shares Note About 'feeling Stuck'

Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik took her Instagram to share a note about 'feeling stuck'. Thanking her friend Karishma Boolani, Avantika shared a quote attributed to Brianna Wiest and wrote, "Thanks for the reminder Cooks"

The quote read, "One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won't remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently. All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic."

Imran Khan was recently spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and was accompanied by his daughter, Imara. The Katti Batti actor tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011 but the couple has been in news for their separation since May last year. They separated after eight years of marriage.

Recently, it was reported that Kaalakaandi actor Akshay Oberoi had stated that his close friend Imran Khan had quit acting. And the emotions around reflected in the netizens' reactions to Imran’s rare appearance. Some urged him to 'come back', sharing how much they were missing him, and that he looked 'awesome'.

In November 2020, Avantika Malik had shared yet another cryptic note about healing. She took to her Instagram stories to share this thoughtful and deep message about healing.

Avantika Malik took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message about healing and hurting. Her post said, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f***ing it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” While sharing the same, she wrote, “I am healing”. She also added a pink ‘I am healing’ gif to the story.

