Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shares 'note To Self'

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik might not open up about her personal life and relationship with Khan but has constantly shared her thoughts through cryptic posts. On Wednesday, Malik shared yet another powerful thought about anger and relationships and wrote, 'Note to self'.

The note reads, "When valued personal relationships go silent, trouble often follows. I’m not talking about productive ‘time-outs’ that are clearly expressed. I’m talking about silence than is reactive, or an attempt to do harm. This kind of silence ensures that the connection will not find its was back to health. Because silence fosters confusion, projections, and worst of all — assumptions about what the other is feeling or thinking. And assumption doesn’t get us anywhere good. Inquiry does."

"Assumptions ensure that the wall will only get thicker, until there is no way to reconnect. Whatever you do, even if you are justifiably angry, try to keep the door to inquiry open. You may not be ready to process the experience, but allow for the possibility that you one day will. Because valued connections are hard to find in this crazy world. Anger doesn’t have to be the end of the story. Sometimes the portal to a closer connection. Sometimes, it’s the way through to great learning. Inquiry is the bridge," the message further read.

The couple had been college sweethearts before they tied the knot in 2011. The duo has a daughter together named Imara Malik Khan.

Imran Khan makes rare appearance amid reports of quitting acting & Avantika's posts

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was recently clicked by media persons as he stepped out in the city. He kept his style casual with a sling bag, sunglasses and mask as he posed before the cameras.

Recently, it was reported that Kaalakaandi actor Akshay Oberoi had stated that his close friend Imran Khan had quit acting. And the emotions around reflected in the netizens' reactions to Imran’s rare appearance. Some urged him to 'come back', sharing how much they were missing him, and that he looked 'awesome.'

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic message about healing on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.