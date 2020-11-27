Imran Khan makes rare appearance amid reports of quitting acting & Avantika's posts

Imran Khan was tipped to be a superstar when he ventured into the film industry with a grand launchpad with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. The actor seemed well on course towards superstardom as well with numerous hits, before a rough patch that has lasted for the past few years. Amid reports that he quit acting and also a strain in his marriage, the Delhi Belly star made a rare appearance before the paparazzi in Mumbai.

READ: Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Message About Healing On Instagram

Imran Khan snapped amid reports of quitting acting

Imran Khan was recently clicked by media persons as he stepped out in the city. He kept his style casual with a sling bag, sunglasses and mask as he posed before the cameras.

Recently, it was reported that Kaalakaandi actor Akshay Oberoi had stated that his close friend Imran Khan had quit acting. And the emotions around reflected in the netizens' reactions to Imran’s rare appearance. Some urged him to 'come back', sharing how much they were missing him, and that he looked 'awesome.'

READ:Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Says 'Marriage Is Hard. Divorce Is Hard'

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that his marriage with Avantika Malik is on the rocks. The latter's posts where she shares quotes, like the recent one on ‘healing’ or previously about 'divorce being hard' have often attributed to the alleged strain in their marriage.

The couple had been college sweethearts, before they tied the knot in 2011. The duo has a daughter together named Imara Malik Khan.

Imran Khan on professional front

Imran Khan last directed a short film tilted Mission Mars: Keep Walking India that released in 2018. His last film as an actor was romantic comedy-drama Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut that released in 2015.

Before this film, he featured in a string of films that did not live up to expectations at the box office, which include Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

This was after he enjoyed a good 2011 with twin successes, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. I Hate Luv Storys was another of his successes.

READ:On Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Celebrate; Others Snapped

READ:Alia Bhatt Snapped With Beau & 'Brahmastra' Co-star Ranbir Kapoor At A Dubbing Studio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.