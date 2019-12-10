Imtiaz Ali Confused Between Ayushmann Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan For His Next Project

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy with the post-production of his next film Aaj Kal which is expected to release in February 2020. But, according to reports, Imtiaz has already started the scripting of his next film. The Rockstar director is reportedly interested in the story of a Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. As per reports, the director is looking to cast either Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

Amar Singh Chamkila is known to have made music which talked about heavy subjects like extra-marital affairs and substance abuse. Though the singer saw success in the field of music, he was also surrounded by a lot of negativity and controversies. As per reports, director Imtiaz has acquired the filming rights and also the permission from the singer's family to make a biopic on him.

Since the film has started to get penned down, the makers are looking for the perfect fit for the character. Amar Singh Chamkila was known for his vibrancy and charisma. Often regarded as the Elvis of India, Amar Singh's biopic will reportedly be as vibrant as the singer's life. For the titular role, makers of the film have reportedly shortlisted Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. It has become difficult to decide which actor will lead the film as both the actors are right now at their career peaks. It is expected that Imtiaz Ali starts working on the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic as soon as Aaj Kal hits the screens on Valentine's day 2020.

