In Sushant Case; Shekhar Suman Expresses Disappointment, Calls It An 'endless Fight'

Shekhar Suman, who has been at the forefront in seeking justice for her actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday took to his social media handle to express disappointment in the ongoing case. He wrote, "I thought our fight will mean something, the murderer will be caught and Sushant will get justice but..."

"But... I am sad. I have not lost but I am tensed because the case is not getting its due importance and is lagging far behind," Suman further wrote. In the following tweet, Shekhar still showed hope and wrote that one should continue the fight for justice.

Socha tha hum sabki ladai rang layegi..qatil pakda jaayega aur Sushant ko nyay mil jaayega lekin mayoos ho gaya hoon.Haara nahin lekin pareshaan ho gaya hoon.

Case itna peeche reh gaya hai ki ab dikhai bhi nahin de raha hai. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2020

One will keep fighting but one has to also embrace the truth.And the truth is that the system is very powerful and will crush you.we can keep fighting till eternity but wen the powers to be decide to be deaf ..wat does one do?#continuethefightforjustice — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2020

One has to understand this with sensitivity.Wen one started out one was so hopeful that we will make it happen.slowly you realized that nothing seemed right.That the powers were too strong n vicious.That you were being manipulated and used.That dis seems like — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2020

an endless fight. Der wer cases of Aarushi n Pushkar's staring on our faces n ev thing started luking like an endless https://t.co/iAat2lYFr2 was natural to feel frustrated n give up.And suddenly there was an array of hope and one picked up d sword again — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2020

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had initiated the second phase of their probe into the Chhichhore actor's death. While the CBI has found little support from the medico-legal report from AIIMS, it is expected to delve deeper into the circumstances leading to the actor's death as it continues to summon close associates of the late actor for questioning. The NCB, on the other hand, had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of purchasing and administering drugs to the late actor.

Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans and followers. His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor. The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

