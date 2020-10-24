Sushant Singh Rajput gets special tribute at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata; family reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was among the unfortunate and most-discussed incidents this year in India. Four months later, fans of the actor have still not come to terms with the incident. Tributes have been flowing for the late actor in various ways since then, and a recent example of this was a special gesture at a Durga Puja pandal.

Tribute for Sushant in Kolkata

Artists painted an image of Sushant on the ‘Patachitra’ to decorate a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The city and other parts of the country are celebrating the Navratri festivities ahead of Dussehra.

Sushant’s family’s official Twitter handle with the name ‘United for #SushantSinghRajput' were overwhelmed with the gesture and called it ‘heart-touching.’

SSR’s fans also got emotional over the post and shared how much they missed their ‘Gulshan’. Highlighting his aura and love for the Chhichhore star, they asserted that they were going to continue the fight for ‘justice.’

@PujaSin29315407 miss you to the moon and back...... it's eternal pic.twitter.com/4W33Xx9Q8L — Nidhi Singh (@NidhiSi70703265) October 23, 2020

Looking at the love of SSR fans shows Sushant's humility and his aura he has spread globally that proves he is still alive among us! He is still here in each one of our heart and soul to inspire us to stand for what is right and truth will rise from the ashes! Miss you Sushant 😘 — 🦋🦋Ashwini 🦋🦋❤🔱😉 (@ashwinikucchu) October 23, 2020

We miss you everyday Sushant. May God give your family hope,strength and courage to fight for justice. We are all there for you. We will fight till the end. 🤗#PMModiJustice4SSR — Rama Mishra (@RamaMis84383203) October 23, 2020

Gestures for Sushant in Bengal

West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Previously, a sculptor named Sukanto Roy in Asansol had created a wax statue of Sushant. Moreover, a few days ago, a 3-city protest rally, after Patna and Varanasi, had concluded in Kolkata. Sushant’s friends like Ganesh Hiwarkar and Smita Parikh were also present at the event, where religious rituals, banners and slogans seeking ‘justice for Sushant’ became a talking point.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation is now probing the case after Mumbai Police investigated the case for over 40 days and Bihar Police also stepped in briefly to investigate the case registered by the family. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also entered the fray as SSR’s family accused Rhea Chakraborty and others of cheating and embezzlement.

The NCB also arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and members of Sushant’s staff for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Rhea is currently out on bail, while Showik is still lodged in Byculla jail. Amid numerous inconsistencies and loopholes in the case, the CBI clarified that the probe on all angles was still on, as AIIMS team’s alleged forensic report ruling out murder was called out over Dr Sudhir Gupta’s U-turn.

