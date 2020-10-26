Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar urges fans to join him on Bihar election date in Patna

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has become a talking point amid the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also recently stated that any attempt to politicise the actor’s death during the polls was an ‘injustice to his soul.’ SSR’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who has been leading various protests for 'justice for Sushant', is now planning an event in Patna on the first day of elections, on October 28, to raise the matter for justice.

Sushant’s friend Ganesh to hold protest in Bihar

Sushant’s friend Ganesh believed that the case won’t be talked about after the elections. He believed a rally during the elections was the last chance to raise their voice for ‘justice’. The choreographer sought at least 1 lakh people to be a part of the event.

dear people of india pls come on 28october patna at gandhi maidan gate number5at 10am,come for sushant justice at max number atleast1lac people we need wid comment"100% i will come"

after finished bihar election they never talk about justice so this is our last chance so pls come — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been relentless in the battle for ‘justice’ as the CBI continued its probe and have carried forward the momentum as the actor’s death completed four months. After hosting numerous events over the past few weeks, ‘SSRians’ even now initiated a ‘Padyatra’, conducting rituals and marches for their beloved star.

Ganesh, who was at the forefront of the events in Patna and Varanasi had kicked off the rituals in the Kolkata as well. In pictures and videos that have surfaced on Twitter, Ganesh, wearing an SSR T-shirt, was seen performing rituals at the Kali ghat near the Kali Temple. Banners bearing SSR's pictures, seeking ‘justice’ for him and calling it a ‘satyagraha’ and a ‘world movement’ adorned the venue.

So now let's go to City of Joy Kolkata for protest for SSR.



Let's pray to Goddess Kali ji🙏

For Justice For our beloved Sushant.



Plz join the protest.



And the video is From Kalighat, Kolkata



Thank you!@iujjawaltrivedi @iRaviTiwari @GHiwarkar @nilotpalm3 #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/aentkNhHJE — Nandini (@Nandinidh11) October 17, 2020

Recently sharing a collage of Sushant’s pictures with numerous stars like Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, Ganesh stated that he did not wish to work with them as he was feeling furious with them.

Highlighting how he had leading protests across cities with a photo of Sushant, he stated that the Bollywood stars will suffer from the ‘curses’ of people.

