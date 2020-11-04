In US Polls, Simi Garewal Reveals Candidate Her Family & Friends Voted In 'Armageddon'

Three years after taking up one of the most important positions in the world, Donald Trump faces a tough battle to be re-elected as the President of the United States of America. One of the reasons for his worry had been stars of Hollywood, who did not keep it a secret that their allegiance rested with Joe Biden. The Democratic presidential nominee has also got support from some Indian-origin voters, as revealed by Simi Garewal.

Simi Garewal on her family & friends voting in US elections

Simi Garewal took to Twitter on Tuesday and stated her family and friends in the USA had voted for Joe Biden as the veteran actor used the hashtag #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica. She shared how everyone was now waiting with bated breath for the results. She termed the fight between Trump and Biden as 'Armageddon' and ‘battle between the Decent & the Deplorables’.

My family in the US & all my friends (& there are many) in different states all voted for #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica. Now we're all holding our collective breath..waiting..🤞🙏. It's a battle between the Decent & the Deplorables..

Armageddon!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 3, 2020

USA elections

The final results of the elections were still to be out with the counting of votes still underway. In the latest update, Joe Biden was leading Trump by 14 electoral votes. The Democratic presidential candidate won 227 electoral votes while Republican candidate Trump had secured 213 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, the contenders for the White House, clashed over Trump’s statement that he had ‘won’ the elections and that he would move the Supreme Court to stop the votes from being counted. He alleged 'fraud' by his rival when the process was still underway in many states.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Biden called the incumbent’s statement “outrageous” and “unprecedented”. The former Vice President also stated that he felt they were on course for a victory.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

