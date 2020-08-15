Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Bollywood Movies With Unconventional Heroes And Plot

Patriotic films featuring wars, warding off of social evils, and heroic tales of a person of eminence, are some of the most-loved types of films. Actors in patriotic films depicting various shades of patriotism along with motivating the citizens of India are loved by the audiences. So, as this year, as India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day, here's a list of some patriotic movies in Bollywood starring unconventional heroes and having unconventional stories.

Independence Day 2020: Patriotic films starring unconventional heroes to watch online

Gabbar Is Back

Gabbar Is Back is a 2015 Indian vigilante action drama. The film was directed by Krish and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. This patriotic film featuring Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa. The story of the film revolves around a grief-stricken man who takes the law into his own hands and begins to kidnap or abduct corrupt public servants.

A Wednesday

A Wednesday is Neeraj Pandey’s directorial debut that released in the year 2008. This thriller and mystery drama questions injustice done on a regular basis in Indian society, through the eyes of a common man. This film was an unconventional one that earned Rs. 11 crores in box office collections. This film also opened doors for several multiplex films to be made for urban, sensitive audiences in the coming years. A Wednesday, this patriotic film, also won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the National Film Awards that year.

Newton

Newton was Amit V. Masurkar’s highly-acclaimed black comedy-drama featuring Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar played the role of a government clerk, struggling to conduct free and fair elections in the tribal areas of Central India. Newton was both a remark on the malpractices prevalent with the electoral system in India and a perfect exposition of the strong Indian who can combat them all. The film earned Rs. 22 crores at the box office, and won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

16 December

16 December is a 2002 action thriller film. The film was helmed by Mani Shankar, and the story of the film revolves around the plot to destroy the capital city of India, New Delhi with a nuclear bomb on 16 December 2001. The film starring had an ensemble cast of Danny Denzongpa as Major General Vir Vijay Singh IRS, Milind Soman as Vikram IRS / Vijay Chauhan, Dipannita Sharma as Sheeba, Sushant Singh as Victor, Aditi Gowitrikar as Sonal Joshi, and Gulshan Grover as Dost Khan.

