Beaches Closed For 4th Of July 2020: What's Shut On The Holiday Weekend?

Fourth of July marks the Independence Day of the United States of America. The day is a historic moment as Thomas Jefferson, along with other members of the Continental Congress, drafted the Declaration of Independence on this day in 1776. On this auspicious day, the entire country will have to face the cancellation of Independence Day fireworks and the closing of beaches due to coronavirus breakdown. Check out the beaches closed for the 4th of July, 2020.

Beaches closed to avoid more spike in COVID-19 cases

All Independence Day events in Southern California are cancelled for the weekend. People who made beach plans in Southern California or the Bay Area this Fourth of July weekend will have to consider changing them. On Wednesday, dated July 1, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state will close several SoCal beaches and the parking facilities in several Southern California and Bay Area counties.

Also Read | Los Angeles to reset troubled marijuana licensing program

Reportedly, although the state isn’t approving the closure of all beaches, Newsom said that state parks will close state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and other counties that choose to close their beaches. The curfew will be in effect from July 3 to July 5, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Countries in South Florida, including Miami-Dade, and Los Angeles County in California will close their beaches for the weekend as part of an attempt to get control over COVID-19 infection rates. The Newport Beach City and The Laguna Beach City councils voted to close that city’s beaches for the weekend.

Also Read | Egypt reopens pyramids and museums after three-months of COVID-19 lockdown

Texas' Bexar also joins hands for this effort. The City of Galveston has also decided to shut all beaches for the 4th of July weekend. They will remain closed from 5 a.m Friday until 12:01 a.m. Monday. No cars will be also allowed to park on Seawall Blvd during this time.

Happy Independence Day 2020 -

The 4th of July marks the Independence Day of the US as the Continental Congress, drafted the Declaration of Independence on this day in the year 1776. The United States of America was established on paragons of freedom, justice, and liberty, and each year on this day the nation takes a moment to reflect on those ideals and celebrate the country’s independence. On this day, the country organises many events, however, this year due to the breakdown of the pandemic, most of these events are cancelled or shifted virtually.

Also Read | Are Restaurants open on Canada Day? Read to know full details

Also Read | What is Canada Day? Know about its history, significance and celebration