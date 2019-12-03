Akshay Kumar's Take On Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office On Eid Makes Sense

When John Abraham recently announced Attack for Independence Day 2020, one realised that Akshay Kumar, for a change, has not booked a release in August, after the Garam Masala stars clashed last two years. While one needs to wait for Akshay if he’d release a film on Independence Day, what is confirmed that he has booked the three major festivals over the next 12 months. Starting with Good Newwz on Christmas, the actor will arrive with Laxmmi Bomb on Eid, Prithviraj on Diwali and Bachchan Pandey, once again on Christmas. This is apart from the much-anticipated Sooryavanshi that too will release in March. Out of these five movies, two have got exciting because there will be a ‘clash of the titans’, with Akshay pitted against Salman Khan (Radhe) on Eid and Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chadda) on Christmas. As far as clash on Eid is concerned, the Rustom star says there is nothing wrong with both movies coming together on the festive season as there was enough space for both the movies.

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar was asked about the much-anticipated clash with Salman Khan on Eid. The actor responded that he was the one who booked the release date for Eid first. The Pad Man star then said that though he had announced the date first, he felt anyone else can also release it on the same date. The 52-year-old said there was ‘nothing wrong’ with it. Akshay asserted that both movies can easily release on an occasion like Eid.

How clash happened

For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb was not earlier scheduled for release on Eid and was slated to release two weeks after Eid. Salman Khan’s Inshallah that was to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first booked the date. However, as the movie got ‘pushed’, the makers of Laxxmi Bomb decided to advance their release date to Eid. Despite the Salman-Bhansali collaboration falling through, later Salman said that he will keep his promise of releasing a film on Eid, a custom he’s followed since a decade now. After a few months, Salman announced Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on the festive occasion.

It'd be interesting to see how this ‘clash’ plays out because Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have been good friends for long. Akshay often promotes his films on Salman’s TV show Bigg Boss. They have also worked together in many films including the hit Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

