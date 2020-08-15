Independence Day: Akshay Kumar hails PM Modi for sanitary pads mention, praises govt work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been known among the best orators and his speeches on days of importance always become a talking point. It was no different on India’s 74th Independence Day as the leader raised significant points once again at the Red Fort. One of the topics, however, drew attention and won praises online, the PM’s mention of sanitary pads and how his government had ensured it was distributed at just Rs 1.

PM’s I-Day mention impresses ‘Pad-Man’

PM’s address impressed Bollywood’s very own ‘Pad-Man’ Akshay Kumar. The actor, who had played the lead in Pad-Man, expressed his joy about the Prime Minister making menstruation a 'mainstream topic' and called it a sign of ‘true progress’. The Khiladi also hailed the government’s effort in distributing sanitary pads for just Rs 1 to 5 crore women.

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech highlighted his government’s efforts for the health of the poor women. He spoke about the effort of 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, that had helped in distributing sanitary pads to 5 crore women for just Rs 1.

For the unversed, Akshay had played the role of Arunachalam Murgunantham, a person who has made global headlines for his work in making affordable sanitary pads. Pad-Man was based on Akshay’s author-wife Twinkle Khanna’s story in her book, with the former actress also going on to produce the film. The R Balki directorial had won the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also raised numerous other crucial issues like the COVID-19 vaccine, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India initiative, the face-off with China at the LAC, Kashmir, health and foreign policy in his address.

