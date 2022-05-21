India At Cannes: Meera Chopra, Abhay Verma & 'Safed' Team Walk The Red Carpet In Style

Popular actor Meera Chopra made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, which kickstarted on May 17 and welcomes several Indian celebrities. She headed to the event to unveil the first look of her upcoming film titled Safed, as she walked the red carpet in style alongside her co-stars and the director of the movie, Sandeep Singh. Abhay Verma, who will also be starring in the film was spotted striking a pose with the team.

Meera Chopra and the Safed team walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet

Meera Chopra looked stunning in a layered pink off-shoulder gown, which had a beautiful shimmering design, that took it to the next level. She wore some elegant silver jewellery, that matched her look perfectly, as she tied her hair in a high ponytail and went for a minimalistic makeup look. She stood alongside her co-star Abhay Verma, who looked dapper in a black and white suit on the red carpet. Other members of the Safed team from India were also seen on the red carpet. The actor took to her Instagram account and recalled the team's journey from 'Kashi to Cannes'. She also mentioned that the team received heaps of love and appreciation at Cannes 2022. She wrote, "Safed brings us to the red carpet, from Kashi to Cannes. Team Safed gets love and appreciation from the world at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022."

Have a look at the pictures here:

Meera Chopra had earlier taken to social media to announce that the first look of the film would be unveiled at Cannes 2022 which took her fans and followers by surprise. She mentioned that she was 'super excited' and called Safed an 'unimaginable love story'. She was over the moon to have her first look at the film unveiled at the International film festival. She also hinted that the first look would be unveiled by an Academy Award-winning dignitary from India. She wrote, "Super excited to announce ‘Safed’ an unimaginable love story, created by @officialsandipssingh Taking the film internationally, the makers are heading to Cannes. The first look of #safed will be unveiled by an Academy Award-winning Indian dignitary in Cannes."

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh