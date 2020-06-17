India-China Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut mourned the loss of 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The actress expressed grief on Twitter and wrote, “Their sacrifice in the line of duty at Ladakh shall never be forgotten.” Apart from paying her tribute, the actress even shared the entire list of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect their nation and the people.

Kangana Ranaut shares list of martyred jawans

Kangana also saluted the brave hearts for their sacrifice in the defense of their nation and wrote that the entire country stands firmly with the armed forces. The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in over five decades and escalated the volatile border standoff in the region. It is reported that 20 Indian Army personnel have been martyred in the aggressive face-off among the two troops with reports of 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

We salute our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at #Ladakh shall never ever be forgotten. We stand firmly with our armed forces.

Jai Hind! #ChinaIndiaFaceoff #Saluteindianarmy pic.twitter.com/skZPaJT4c3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 17, 2020

Apart from the actress, numerous other Bollywood stars also poured in their tribute for the martyred jawans and offered prayers and strength to the families of the deceased to be able to bear the huge loss. Prominent stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more took to their respective social media handles and hailed the valor and courage of the brave hearts at the Galwan Valley.

Indian Army’s official statement on the face-off

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that was killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

The confrontation took place when the de-escalation process was underway along the LAC. As per a report on ANI, the Chinese Army also suffered 43 casualties. The face-off was reportedly provoked by an attack on an Indian Colonel with iron rods, leading to a physical hand-to-hand between the armies involving clubs and rocks for many hours.

