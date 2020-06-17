EXCLUSIVE: Blow-by-blow Account Of The India-China Faceoff In The Galwan Valley

Military experts have dubbed the events at Galwan Valley as unprecedented. But what really transpired in the all-important Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16 when India lost 20 of its brave hearts in a violent face-off. Republic TV has spoken to multiple sources to piece together a credible picture of what really transpired on the ground.

Following the June 6 meeting, an agreement was arrived at by both sides that the Chinese would withdraw from some clusters of camps occupied along Galwan River. These cluster of camps are lined along the Galwan river moving eastwards. These are temporary tents built by the Chinese. These comprise clusters of tents and serve as logistic bases for living and supporting the presence of Chinese troops in the area.

ON 15 JUNE

Between 4 and 5 pm, keeping the sensitivity of the situation in mind, Commanding Officer (CO) of 16 Bihar Regiment led the team to meet the Chinese counterpart and ask the Chinese to comply with decisions taken during meetings. When asked to clear the area, the Chinese displayed aggressive behaviour and assaulted in larger number.

Republic TV has learnt that stone-pelting began in which the commanding officer got hurt. The group of men who accompanied the CO tried to evacuate him while the rest remained engaged with Chinese troops. He was brought back to the base camp and later succumbed to the injuries.

Some more troops from India side rushed in to assist the troops already engaged. Accordingly, more Chinese troops were brought in and the clashes continued for some time. The scuffle continued until a few hours in the night. Scuffle involved stone-pelting by Chinese troops and pushing. Due to limited space and steep gradients of mountains, some soldiers slipped and fell into the gorge and Galvan River. While some were hurt in clashes the remaining were hurt by rocks while they slipped and yet some suffered Hypothermia due to falling into Galwan waters at freezing temperatures. The search was undertaken to retrieve those who fallen into or along Galwan River and rushed to medical facilities established in the area where some of them were declared brought in dead.

MILITARY EXPERTS TAKE