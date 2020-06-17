India-China Clash: Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Lashes Out At 'enemies In Country'

The violent clash between India and China killing 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on June 15, has left the people mourning the loss. Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid his tribute with a heartfelt video on social media. In the clip, the actor expressed his grief while calling out on people who are trying to make propaganda out of the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

Anupam Kher salutes brave hearts

In the clip uploaded on Twitter, Anupam spoke about the sacrifices made by the soldiers at the Galwan Valley which he said will never go in vain. The actor offered his condolence to the family members, their loved ones with folded hands, and thanked them for giving such brave hearts to the nation who sacrifice their life to protect people. In the clip, Anupam recalled a statement made by a mother who lost her son which inspired him a lot. The actor said that more than the pain of losing her son in the clash, the mother was proud to say that her son has sacrificed his life for the nation. The actor saluted such sentiments and emotions of a mother in the video.

सीमा पर शहीद हुए सैनिकों को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली और उनके परिवार वालों को नत मस्तक नमन।🙏🙏

मगर साथ ही में उन तमाम लोगों के पिछवाड़े पर एक ज़ोरदार लात जो देश में रहकर देश के दुश्मन बने बैठे हैं। देश इन्हें कभी माफ़ नहीं करेगा।

और सैनिकों के लिए “भारत माता की जय”।जय हिंद!!🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dEX2dgPgDM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 17, 2020

Apart from this, the actor lashed out at those people who are passing out loathsome statements and remarks regarding the death of the army personnel. The actor expressed his disgust after reading such remarks on social media and said that “there are enemies at the border, but there are some in our houses as well. People can have certain problems with the government, Prime Minister, but that does not give liberty to the people to pass out comments regarding the soldiers who sacrificed their life without thinking anything just for the sake of the country and the people.”

Meanwhile, scores of other celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred Jawans. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan offered their condolences and prayers to the family of the martyred army personnel.

On June 16 evening, the Indian Army had issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 stating that apart from the 3 soldiers that were martyred during the clash, 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

During the face-off, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway valley. The face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

