'India Lockdown': Prateik Babbar Shares Candid Pictures With 'maestro' Madhur Bhandarkar

Actor Prateik Babbar took to Instagram on March 7, to share candid moments with National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on his upcoming film India Lockdown. Prateik Babbar was having a conversation with the director of his upcoming film perhaps over the script. The film will reportedly be based on the COVID-19 crisis in India and its effect on the Indian people. Taking to Instagram, Babbar wrote, "in conversation #IndiaLockdown making magic with our maestro @imbhandarkar (sic)".

Prateik Babbar in Madhur Bhandarkar's social drama India Lockdown

This February, Prateik Babbar confirmed his casting in Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film India Lockdown, based on the struggles of the common Indian during the coronavirus crisis that hit the country amidst a nationwide lockdown. In an Instagram post dated February 10, Prateik shared a letter from team Bhandarkar Entertainment welcoming the actor on the upcoming film. Team Bhandarkar Entertainment wrote, “Dear Prateik… We are extremely happy to have you in the film, ‘India Lockdown’. As we proceed with the shoot, we are sure you will enjoy the shoot and also give your best with your wholehearted participation. ‘Welcome on board! -Team Bhandarkar Entertainment”. Prateik wrote that he was honoured to join the cast with the Fashion filmmaker. Take a look at the post here.

A look into Prateik Babbar's movies

India Lockdown is based on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India and will also star Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and Zarin Shihab in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar will appear in the upcoming MX Player crime drama Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller where he will play the lead role of Inspector Virkar. The series will release on March 12 on the MX Player streaming platform. Prateik will also star in the upcoming action crime film Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the leads. The film will release on March 19 in theatres. In other upcoming roles, Babbar will also appear in Ayan Mukherjee's sci-fi flick Brahmastra and the upcoming Farhad Samji action-comedy Bachchan Pandey, set to release in January 2022.

