Prateik Babbar Plays Angry Young Police Officer In Web Series 'Chakravyuh'; Watch Trailer

Applause Entertainment and MX Player today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming original urban tech crime thriller Chakravyuh. Actor Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in Chhichore and the 2020 Tamil film Darbar will play an angry young police officer named Inspector Virkar in Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller. Releasing on March 12, the series is an adaptation of Piyush Jha's crime novel Anti-Social Network, which explores the world of cyber-crime and sex-exploitation through the perspective of its lead character Inspector Virkar, his tech junkie partner Richard and psychiatrist Naina. Prateik Babbar shared the official trailer of his series on Instagram, check it out here.



More about Chakravyuh cast and plot

Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller series is directed by Sajit Warrier and written by Karan Shah and Chaitanya Chopra. The series will consist of eight episodes and will also star Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit, Ruhi Singh, Asif Basra, Gopal Dutt, Anjali Singh, Mahir Pandi, Ankit Narang and Ayesha Kanga in supporting roles. According to MX Player's official description, the plot of Chakravyuh is about Inspector Virkar from the Crime Branch who is thrust into a cybercrime investigation when a college student gets murdered in a ghastly manner. Virkar stumbles upon a ruthless gang of young, tech-savvy miscreants who use social networking sites and the dark web for blackmail and extortion. The case becomes intense and Virkar spirals out of control when he seems to be chasing a killer who is always one step ahead of the game.

Prateik Babbar on his character in Chakravyuh

Speaking about his character Virkar to Glamsham, Prateik said that he wants to prove his versatility as an actor. He said his character is in a constant chase against time, who tries to stay ahead of a ruthless blackmailer and not allowing the wrong to overpower the truth. Speaking about Virkar's personality attributes, Prateik said that he is a cop who fights for the right in his own unique way – many times steering away from the rule book. He further added that Virkar is a police inspector who will go to any extent to find the truth.

Prateik Babbar's movies updates

Prateik Babbar is well known for his performance in the coming of age drama Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) starring Imran Khan and Genelia Dsouza in the leads. He appeared in several Hindi films like Dhobi Ghat (2011), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Ekk Deewana Tha (2012), Baaghi 2 (2016), Mulk (2018), Chhichore (2019) among others. He made his Tamil acting debut with the film Darbar (2020) directed by A.R Murgadoss. He was seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar film The Power (2021) and will next appear in Mumbai Saga (2021) alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, and the science fiction fantasy film Brahmastra. Take a first look at Mumbai Saga here.

