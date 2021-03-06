Prateik Babbar Wishes Grandparents On B'day, Says 'People Like Them Aren’t Made Anymore'

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, on Friday, took to his social media handle to extend birthday wishes to his grandparents. Interestingly, the picture-post featured Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's parents Shivajirao and Vidyatai Patil. In the photo, Shivajirao can be seen feeding, presumably, bed-ridded Vidyatai. Giving the context of the picture, Babbar wrote, "It’s my grandparents birthday today.. my real parents".

Prateik Babbar's birthday wishes to "real parents":

The 34-year-old actor further added, "I was privileged to have been brought up by them.. they were dedicated to building this nation.. & to certain values that remain timeless.. they were both born on the same day.. talk about a match made in heaven.. people like them aren’t made anymore.. this picture is exactly how i want to remember them.. in love.. unconditionally.. taking care of eachother.. till eternity.. / happy birthday maa & paa".

Within a couple of hours, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor's Insta fam showered love on the post as it managed to bag more than 30K double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of verified Instagram handles flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. TV presenter Archana Vijaya Puri, Shroff siblings, and Babbar's step-sister Juuhi, among many others, were a few to name, who reacted to the post. On the other hand, a section of fans wrote birthday wishes for Prateik's grandparents.

A peek into Prateik Babbar's family

After the death of his mother, actor Smita Patil, during his birth, Prateik was brought up by his maternal grandparents. On various occasions, he showers love on them while giving a peek into his relationship with them. Last year, in July, on the occasion of his grandfather Shivrajirao's third death anniversary, the Dum Maaro Dum actor had shared a video, in which he can be seen performing pooja in front of his grandfather's photo frame. “3 years since.. rest in power my king.. in paradise” (sic), read his caption.

Meanwhile, after the death of Smita Patil, her husband and actor Raj Babbar married Nadira Zaheer in 1975. The couple later gave birth to a son, Arya Babbar, and a daughter, Juuhi Babbar. Arya has worked in several Bollywood films while Juhhi tied the knot with popular actor Anup Soni.

