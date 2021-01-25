Indian Army Soldiers Carry Woman & Child In Heavy Snow; Bollywood Celebs Salute Jawans

The soldiers of the Indian Army brave extreme conditions to protect the citizens of the country from the enemies. This is not just restricted to the borders, but the jawans often make headlines for saving lives in other situations too. A group of Armymen carrying a woman and newborn baby for a long distance in heavy snowfall recently became a talking point and won praises on social media.

READ: J&K: Indian Army Carries Woman, Her Newborn To Their Home Through 6kms Of Snow In Kupwara

Armymen’s gesture wins praises from Bollywood stars

The incident had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district a few days ago. A woman named Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, had delivered a baby. However, even after being discharged, she was stuck at the hospital due to the heavy snowfall. The soldiers stepped up to the precarious situation and carried the mother and her newborn for six kilometers on their shoulders in knee-deep snow.

Celebrities of the film industry like Neha Dhupia, Atul Kasbekar, Rannvijay Singh, Rahul Dev, Mimi Chakraborty reacted with pride over the gesture. With words like ‘salute’, clapping emojis and more, the celebrities called them ‘men of honour’ and expressed pride with the statement, ‘this is my country.’

Onwards to #Kupwara braving the snowfall they marched ...

Across 6Km Carrying 'life' ... Protecting both, the mother & her newborn ...#IndianArmy #MenOfHonour #Services pic.twitter.com/9pVtYyEdRZ — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) January 24, 2021

This is my country https://t.co/H6JDH2sjRf — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) January 23, 2021

READ: Snow Sculpting Competition Begins In Gulmarg

This was the second time in the past few days that the Armymen had provided help to a woman stuck due to bad weather in J&K. At the start of the year too, a group of soldiers had carried a woman with pregnancy-related complications to the health centre amid the severe snowfall.

READ: J-K Govt Uses Choppers To Transport COVID-19 Vaccines To Snow-capped Regions

READ: J&K: Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital Through Knee-deep Snow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.