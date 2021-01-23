J&K: Indian Army Carries Woman, Her Newborn To Their Home Through 6kms Of Snow In Kupwara

The Indian Army's commitment to serving the citizens of the nation was once again highlighted through a heart-touching incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district where the force helped transport a mother and her newborn child back to their homes, wading through 6 km of deep snow.

Taking to Twitter, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared the video of the soldiers carrying the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora amid heavy snowfall and rough terrain. As per sources, Khasana's wife had delivered the previous day but was stuck at the hospital after being discharged owing to the rough weather.

"Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the duo was stuck there due to heavy snowfall," a relative of the family said. "Army official in 28RR Battalion helped them to reach home. I am very thankful to them," he added.

Netizens laud force

Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman

It was only a few weeks back when a team of the Indian Army rescued a woman with pregnancy-related complications by carrying her through knee-deep snow in J&K's Handwara. On January 6, amid snowfall, COB Bunawadar received a call for help regarding a pregnant woman who was due to deliver but had no access to either road or transport.

Shortly after, the troops of COB BUNAWADAR who were on Area Domination Patrol nearby were informed immediately to assist the family. The troops carried the pregnant woman in knee depth snow on an ad-hoc stretcher to nearby Primary Health Centre which was about 1 km from the house.

