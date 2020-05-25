Want To Know What Ingredients Kareena Kapoor Khan Used In Her Summer Face Mask? Read Here

Kareena Kapoor is known for many things, but her beautiful skin is something that many aspire to achieve. So, what is the secret behind her glowing skin? Apart from being eating healthy, Kareena also uses home-made masks.

Wondering how to make the DIY mask that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram handle this summer? The secret is out and it is really simple. A recipe Kareena followed by Nisha Sareen comprises of just 3 ingredients.

"For all those who are wondering about the ingredients... it's a simple recipe... 2 tablespoons of sandalwood, 2 drops of vitamin E, pinch of turmeric. Tie the ingredients together with milk. Leave on for 20 minutes. Your skin will feel super clean, soft and hell ya... you will GLOW. PS - Watch this space for more masks," Sareen wrote on her Instagram handle.

The Jab We Met actor was last seen in Homi Adajania's latest directorial Angrezi Medium in the role of a cop. The film featured late actor Irrfan Khan and actors Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, and released in theatres on March 13, 2020. Since it opened to an unexpectedly low business at the Box-Office due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was later released on the OTT platform for viewers to enjoy amid lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

