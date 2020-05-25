Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Birthday Post For Bro-in-law Kunal Kemmu; See Here

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned a year older today, May 25. The actor has been receiving several birthday wishes from his friends, family and fans. Among the many birthday wishes, Kareena Kapoor Khan also recently shared an adorable birthday post for her brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu with a sweet note.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself holding Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu holding baby Inaaya in his arms. They can be seen all smiles in the picture and in the background, a sticker of “It’s my birthday” can be seen written.

Along with this sweet picture, Kareena Kapoor also wrote, “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you.” Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu below.

Kunal Kemmu’s wife Soha Ali Khan, has been sharing glimpses on how she is celebrating her husband’s birthday amid the lockdown. She went on to share a picture of Inaaya giving her dad a cute handmade card with balloons all around. In another post, Inaaya can be seen playing the keyword singing a happy birthday song.

Soha Ali Khan also went on to share a family picture along with a beautiful note. In the picture, they can be seen wearing denim outfits and are all smiles at the camera. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Happy birthday @khemster2. For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with“. Check out a few pictures of how Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 37th Birthday.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has been lauded by fans and audiences for its acting skills and storyline. The actor will next be seen in Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru’s Go Goa Gone 2. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and Vir Das in lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was in its filming stage but due to the on-going situation, the production has currently been put on hold.

