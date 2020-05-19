Kareena Kapoor Shares Book Excerpt On Long & Healthy Life; Doles Out 'food For Thought'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is acing her social media game with her Instagram posts as well as story updates. While under self-quarantine with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, the actor has been making the most of the time at hand. On Monday, she shared 'food for thought' from the book that she seems to be reading at home written by the well-known doctor and author David Agus.

The Fida actor has tagged the post as a part of 'Kaftan Series', owing to her favourite loungewear at home, and shared a picture of a page of Agus' book 'A Short Guide to A Long Life' which presents the simple rules everyone should follow in order to live a long, healthy, and productive life. Kareena's close friends, including fashion designer-producer Rhea Kapoor, have often revealed that the actor prefers a long and comfortable 'kaftan' while at home. Reading a book while lounging in the house sure seems like an ideal and productive way to spend time under lockdown.

Read here:

Apart from the reading, Kareena Kapoor Khan has regularly shared updates of her quarantine days with her fans and followers to give a sneak peek into her personal life. In an array of posts shared by Kareena, one can see pictures of baby Taimur in the middle of different activities at home. The actor recently shared pictures of the at-home salon session with Saif and Taimur, their wall-painting extravaganza and many others which are too cute to miss.

The Jab We Met actor was last seen in Homi Adajania's latest directorial Angrezi Medium in the role of a cop. The film featured late actor Irrfan Khan and actors Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and released in theatres on March 13, 2020. Since it opened to an unexpectedly low business at the Box-Office due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was later released on the OTT platform for viewers to enjoy amid lockdown.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

