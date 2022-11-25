Inside Aishwarya-Abhishek's Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 11th Birthday Party: WATCH

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 11 years old on November 16, they threw her a birthday party. Aaradhya celebrated her special day with her close friends and family members. While the couple did not share glimpses of their daughter's birthday celebration, some photos and videos of the party are currently making rounds on the internet.

Several photos and videos from Aaradhya's 11th birthday party are surfacing on social media. In the clip, Aaradhya could be seen wearing a white dress and completing her look with a matching hairband. She was surrounded by many of her friends and family members and had a white conical cake placed on a table in front of her.

The videos also saw Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan, dressed in a blue outfit, and Amitabh Bachchan, wearing a peach tracksuit, in attendance. The background had a green wall with some party decorations, including pink and white balloons and a banner that read, "Happy Birthday Aaradhya." As everyone starts singing the birthday song, Aishwarya helps her daughter cut the cake, while the Dasvi actor plants a peck on her cheek. Aaradhya then offers the cake to her parents and grandparents. Watch the video here.

Some more PRICELESS MOMENTS ✨ from Aaru's 11th birthday last night!🎊❤️ That kiss Abhi gave to Aish n Aaru seriously melt my heart🥺@juniorbachchan you're the BEST 💗#AaradhyaBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/haNAHVP2IX — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) November 20, 2022

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pen heartwarming notes for their daughter

On Aaradhya's 11th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo in which she was seen kissing her daughter. In the photo, one could see the 11-year-old sporting a red outfit with a matching hairband. Sharing the photo, the Ponniyin Selvan-1 star wrote, "(red heart) MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA (red heart)."

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of his daughter warmly dressed in a red fur jacket. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest."

After dating for a few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2007 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Twitter/@WeLoveAaradhyaB