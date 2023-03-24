Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebrations In Udaipur

Kangana Ranaut brought in her birthday today (March 23) at Udaipur. The versatile actress turned 36. As part of her birthday celebrations, she offered prayers at the Ambika Mata temple in Udaipur. The actress also shared a reel capturing her day of prayer and reflection.

Kangana's temple visit

In an elaborate caption accompanying her reel Kangana revealed how her birthday has coincided with the second day of Chaitra Navratri festivities. As she fasts, she decided to plan her day around a temple visit to the Ambika Mata temple located in Udaipur. The actress also shared how Ambika mata is actually their family deity, making the visit all the more special.

Once there, she also offered an elaborate puja, pictures from which she shared with her followers through her Instagram stories. Kangana's caption read, "My birthday came on dwitiya Navratri, as I am fasting I visited our kuldevi Ambika ji’s temple in Udaipur and did pooja there, sabko Navratri ki shubhkamnaen ..".

Kangana's mother celebrates

Later in the day, Kangana once again took to her Instagram stories to candidly share some images of her mother's version of celebrating her birthday. She revealed that her mother has been celebrating their birthdays in the same manner for years. The tradition involves making kachoris, chane and halwa and distributing it among near and dear ones.



A typical birthday in the Ranaut household, Kangana revealed the celebrations also involves a visit to the pahadi dham in the evening. The Queen actor also shared an image of her mother performing Kanya Puja, owing to the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festivities this time of the year.

Kangana had earlier in the day also shared a video message on her handle, where she thanked her enemies for making her stronger, among other messages she wished to share with her followers. Kangana's last 2 releases were Thalaivii in 2021 based on the biopic of Jayalalitha followed by Dhaakad in 2022 in which she played the role of Agent Agni. Her future lineup comprises of Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.