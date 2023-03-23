Kangana Ranaut Drops Birthday Video, Thanks 'enemies' For Keeping Her On Her Toes

Kangana Ranaut turned 36 years old today (March 23) and shared a video message with her fans and followers on social media. In the clip, the Dhaakad actress thanked her parents, well-wishers, family and co-actors for always supporting her. She also had a special message for her "enemies".

Kangana began the video by thanking her parents for bringing her into the world. She went on to thank her mentors, her well-wishers, fans, co-stars and friends because of whom she is thriving. She then thanked her "enemies" who never let her rest and keep her on her toes even when she is on the path to success.



On the occasion of her birthday, Kangana also mentioned that her thought process is very simple and she wishes good for everyone. She went on to apologise to anyone who she may have hurt while talking about the country. She concluded her message by saying that she feels fondly for everyone and does not hold any grudges for anyone.



In the video, Kangana wore a green saree with a broad magenta border. She also accessorised her look with a gold choker, gold earrings and a gold bangle. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comments section to wish the Thalaivii star on her birthday.



Kangana Ranaut criticises Wikipedia for incorrect information

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut shared that Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, had mentioned her wrong birthdate which led to her fans getting confused. She wrote “Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again...Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March…."

Her upcoming films are Tejas, Emergency, Chadramukhi 2 and Sita: The Incarnation.