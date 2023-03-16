Kangana Ranaut Criticises Wikipedia For Misleading Personal Information

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to call out Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, for giving out wrong information about her birthday. The Dhaakad actress slammed the website for providing misleading information and clarified that she celebrates her birthday on March 23 and not March 20, as provided on the site.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again...Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March…."

Kangana then added, "I don’t mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on 20th March and I celebrate on 23rd March, my birthday is on 23rd March...Please don’t go back Wikipedia it’s totally wrong and misleading information there, thanks."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

The Queen actress has recently completed shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, which is the sequel of the superhit Tamil film of the same name. Taking to her social media handle, Kangana penned a sweet note for her co-star Raghava Lawrence and wrote, "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being."

She further wrote, "Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you."

Besides this movie, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation, Emergency, and other projects.