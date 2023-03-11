Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Are All Smiles In Unseen Photos From Jeh's Birthday Bash

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's birthday on February 21, 2023. Jehangir, fondly called Jeh, recently turned two years old and his aunt Saba Ali Khan posted more unseen images from the little one's terrace party.

In the pictures, Saif, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saba and Soha Ali Khan were seen posing together. Saba captioned the post, "Special times! Familia...Thank you Lolo for the first version! Mine didn't do justice ... Moments like these matter to me."

In the pictures, Saif wore a cream-coloured shirt and trousers. Kareena opted for a casual look and wore a simple white T-shirt and denim. Karisma opted for an off-white dress with green floral designs. Soha kept it simple in a black tank top and denim. She also wore a white shirt on top with open buttons. Saba donned a black dress with floral design. Check out the unseen pictures of the family from Jeh's birthday bash below.

Kareena Kapoor shares cute wish for Jeh on birthday

On February 21, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post on Jeh's 2nd birthday. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote in the caption, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more.”

Kareena's sister Karisma also wished happy birthday to her nephew in a cute post. She wrote, “All tied up #herecomes2. Happy birthday to my J baba. Love you mostest.”

Jeh Ali Khan was born on February 21, 2021. He is Saif and Kareena's younger son.