Inside Kim Sharma And Leander Paes' Romantic USA Trip Enjoying 'Disney Day'; See Pics

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are among the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. After keeping some mystery over their relationship initially, the couple has been more open in sharing pictures in recent months. After conveying wishes for occasions like Diwali, Christmas and New Year together, recent moments they shared included enjoying the world of Disney characters in the United States of America.

The couple visited the Magic Kingdom in Florida recently and had a gala time. Not only did they have each other for company but they were also joined by some of the icons of the studio.

Leander Paes-Kim Sharma enjoy 'Disney Day' in the USA

Kim took to Instagram to post moments from their trip together. The couple could be seen holding each other around their arms and posing for a selfie.

Right from enjoying ice cream together, watching a train ride of some of the characters to blowing bubbles, there were numerous heartwarming moments for the couple. Kim, in particular, seemed awe-struck with the visuals, as she donned the Minnie Mouse cap, and watched in wonder at the characters and posed with excitement. We wonder if the tennis legend captured the moments.

The Mohabbatein star termed it as a 'Disney Day' and used multiple emojis, apart from tagging Leander Paes.

Leander Paes & Kim Sharma meet Neeraj Chopra

The rumours regarding the couple's romance had first surfaced in July last year. At that time, they had gone for a trip to Goa and pictures of them twinning and enjoying had gone viral. While the actor had then tried to keep up the mystery, by posting only her solo pictures, speculation had grown over her mentioning someone as 'Mr P.'

She finally posted the first pics with her boyfriend in September. The couple then visited Olympic gold-winning Neeraj Chopra together as well. Since then, they shared numerous snaps together, posing in traditional wear for their Diwali wish, or in Western wear for Christmas.

Kim has been away from the big screen for a while, while Paes had sought to retire after the Tokyo Olympics, but was not a part of the delayed event last year. His partnership and split with Mahesh Bhupathi was a part of the docu-series Break Point.