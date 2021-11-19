Inside Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Daughter Mehr's Pink Unicorn-themed Birthday Bash

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their daughter Mehr's third birthday on November 19 with a pink-themed party. The birthday bash was attended by several notable personalities from the entertainment industry who also brought along their toddlers. Take a closer look at Mehr's birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram on November 19, the 41-year-old shared a glimpse into the magical third birthday bash of her daughter. As per the pictures posted by the couple and the attendees, the party included a toy train where the kids took a fun ride along with a giant pink unicorn. Mehr also cut a two-tier colourful cake befitting the theme of the party. Take a look at the pictures here.

The party was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Anita Hassanandani and many other celebrities. Soha shared a special wish for the birthday girl by writing, ''Happy birthday Mehr 🦄 ❤️and well done @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on three years of parenting and a smashing party to celebrate your little rainbow of joy ❤️''

Taking to their respective Instagram, the duo shared a sweet note to wish their daughter. Dhupia wrote, ''At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body …our baby girl you taught us what love is ❤️ happy birthday our little unicorn 🦄 mama has fallen short of words … ( which never happens) 🤪❤️ 📸 @prasadnaaik thank you for capturing all 3 of us …. 💖''

The 38-year-old actor shared a sweet video with her daughter and wrote, ''You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you i cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude 🙏 thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR❤️'' Apart from their 3-year-old daughter Mehr, the couple also shared a baby boy who was born on October 3.

