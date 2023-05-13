Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Pose With Couple

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and more. Several politicians also marked their presence at the event.

Now, a photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the newly-engaged couple is surfacing on social media. In the photo, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen dressed in matching ivory outfits as they posed with the two politicians. See the photo here.

The couple shared a series of images from their engagement ceremony on Instgram with the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! Waheguru Ji have mercy." AAP leader Sanjay Singh can also be seen in the group image. Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple's close friends and family members were there during their engagement. Earlier today, Parineeti’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra was snapped at the Delhi airport. According to several rumours, the pair will get married in October of this year.

More about their relationship

Speculations around their relationship started when the two were seen out-and-about in Mumbai and Delhi, at restaurants, airports and IPL matches. The actress was also seen with a silver band on her left ring finger. Soon after, their relationship was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora who congratulated them for their union. The couple's families started making arrangements for the engagement on May 11. The main entrance of Kapurthala House was embellished with flowers, whilst Parineeti's location was festooned with fairy lights. The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities, including Priyanka, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann.