Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Make First Appearance Post Engagement | PHOTOS

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha exchanged engagement rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and more. Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs at the location.

The two sported colour-coordinated outfits. While the Ishqzaade star sported a rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flared trousers. She paired it with a Kashmiri thread work dupatta and exquisite uncut jewellery.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, on the other hand, opted for an ivory khadi silk kurta teamed with matching mid-thigh pants by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. His kurta complimented Parineeti’s attire with a subtle touch of blush pink at the lining inside the achkan and a matching pocket square. It featured minimal texturing on the collar, placket, and cuffs. The couple looked royal as they posed for the camera.

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple's close friends and family members were there during their engagement. During the engagement, the couple's close friends and family were present. Actress Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, was photographed at the Delhi airport earlier today. Several reports claim that the couple will wed in October of this year.

More about Raghav and Parineeti



Rumours about their relationship began to circulate when the two were spotted together in public places including restaurants, airports, and IPL games in Mumbai and Delhi. The actress was also seen wearing a silver band on her left ring finger during these outings. Soon after, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who congratulated them on their union, acknowledged their relationship.



The families of the pair began preparing for their engagement on May 11. While Parineeti's Mumbai flat was lit up with fairy lights, Kapurthala House's main entrance was decorated with flowers. The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities, including Priyanka, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann.