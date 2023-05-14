Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Fun-filled Engagement Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in an intimate affair. Several photos and videos from their celebrations are doing the rounds on the Internet. The glimpses featured the couple's fun-filled moments.

One of the photos features the couple posing with their family members during Ardas. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen posing with Raghav and some other politicians. In one of the videos, Parineeti can be seen grooving to the tunes of Mika Singh. In another video, the couple can be seen indulging in a fun banter with paps. After they stepped out of the venue to pose for the photos, photographers said, "Rajneeti se Parineeti ho gaya." This left the love birds in splits. Take a look at the photos and videos below:

Raising a virtual toast to two extraordinary souls! 🥂 @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra , your journey is a testament to true love and I couldn't be happier for you both. Congratulations on your engagement! 📸💍 #LoveBirds #Engagement #parineetiraghav pic.twitter.com/IsIRVjMpQ6 — Akshay Malhotra (@Akshay) May 13, 2023

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gets engaged to actress Parineeti Chopra#RaghavChadha #ParineetiRaghavEngagement #AAP pic.twitter.com/1PXvHo930p — Parteek Behl پراتک بہل (@BehlParteek) May 14, 2023

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. They shared a series of mesmerising photos on social media. Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 Waheguru Ji di meher।" Take a look at the post below:

The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits and twinned in ivory. The actress looked pretty in a kurta teamed with flared pants and an intricately embroidered dupatta by Manish Malhotra. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, wore a khadi silk achkan and mid-thigh pants.