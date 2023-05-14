Last Updated:

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Fun-filled Engagement Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently got engaged in an intimate affair. Several photos and videos from their celebrations are doing the rounds on the Internet. The glimpses featured the couple's fun-filled moments. 

One of the photos features the couple posing with their family members during Ardas. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen posing with Raghav and some other politicians. In one of the videos, Parineeti can be seen grooving to the tunes of Mika Singh. In another video, the couple can be seen indulging in a fun banter with paps. After they stepped out of the venue to pose for the photos, photographers said, "Rajneeti se Parineeti ho gaya." This left the love birds in splits. Take a look at the photos and videos below:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. They shared a series of mesmerising photos on social media. Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 Waheguru Ji di meher।" Take a look at the post below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits and twinned in ivory. The actress looked pretty in a kurta teamed with flared pants and an intricately embroidered dupatta by Manish Malhotra. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, wore a khadi silk achkan and mid-thigh pants. 

