Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Rajya Sabha MP Shares UNSEEN Photo From Ardas

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are now officially engaged. Pictures of the couple went viral soon after the lavish ceremony concluded. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh, who was in attendance at the event has shared an unseen photo from the Ardas.

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha’s ring ceremony functions started with a Sukhmani Sahib Path at 5 PM followed by an Ardas puja from 6 PM. Giani Harpreet Singh ji conducted the engagement ceremony of the couple. Rajya Sabha MP, Vikramjit Singh, has shared a photo from the ceremony on his Twitter account. His tweet read, “Waheguru jee bless jodi of @raghav_chadha & @ParineetiChopra at Engagement Ardas today blessed by @J_Harpreetsingh Rev Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib jee & Giani Ranjit Singh of Shri Bangla Sahib & Melodious kirtan by #Bhaijakaransingh”.

Waheguru jee bless jodi of @raghav_chadha & @ParineetiChopra at Engagment Ardas today blessed by @J_Harpreetsingh Rev Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib jee & Giani Ranjit Singh of Shri Bangla Sahib & Melodious kirtan by #Bhaijakaransingh pic.twitter.com/dLVVptk9q1 — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) May 13, 2023

In the picture, couple of the moment, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha can be seen with their hands folded and their heads covered while wearing an orange scarf around the neck. Parineeti’s sister and actor Priyanka Chopra can also be seen in the photo with her head covered. Members of close friends and family were also captured in the photo.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement photos

Soon after the engagement ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations. In the dreamy pictures, the couple are colour coordinated in traditional ensembles. They flaunted their engagement rings in their first official pictures as a couple. Posting the same picture, they wrote similar captions with Raghav writing, “Everything I prayed for... She said yes! Waheguru Ji di meher.”, while Parineeti wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 Waheguru Ji di meher। 🙏🏻”.

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of around 150 guests. The couple exchanged rings in a lavish affair held at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, singer Mika Singh, designer Manish Malhotra and actor Priyanka Chopra were some of the high-profile guests who attended the ceremony.