Inside Priyanka Chopra's Summer Vacation With Husband Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is taking a break from her busy shooting schedule. The actress has been travelling all over Europe with her friends and family. Recently, a glimpse from her summer vacation was shared by one of her friends.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra is taking time off from the shooting of Heads of State.

She has been spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Recently, the couple took Malti to her first royal ascot in London.

Priyanka Chopra and family on Europe tour

Sudeep Dutt, husband to Priyanka's friend Tamanna, shared a short clip on his Instagram handle on Sunday. In it, the actress was seen holding baby Malti in her arms while reading her a Peppa Pig story. Another post showed Malti in a yellow printed shirt as she enjoyed her time on a yacht. A third photograph showed Priyanka with Nick driving across the UK. Some of the holiday photos also featured Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's mother Denise.

Earlier, Priyanka shared glimpses from her Liverpool holiday with her family. The photos featured Priyanka with Nick, Malti, her mother Madhu Chopra and others. The actress could be seen posing for the camera and taking a train ride, apart from engaging in other fun activites. Captured in the images were some candid moments of her one-year-old. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Magic 🌟 #family.”

(Priyanka Chopra shares an affectionate moment with Nick Jonas | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

(The Chopra-Jonas family at a train station | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Apart from Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Jee Le Zara. Priyanka will star in the film alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The actress also has the science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me, in her kitty.