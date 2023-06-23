Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Doll Up Daughter Malti Marie For Family Outing

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming film Heads of State in various locations across United Kingdom. On this work trip, her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie have joined her and the family of three has been spending some quality time together. The actress recently shared an adorable picture from a trip with family on her Instagram handle.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

In-between, she took time off to be with her family.

Priyanka and Nick took their daughter Malti to her first Royal Ascot.

Malti Marie puts on her first fascinator

In the shared image, Priyanka could be seen in a white salwar kameez from the shelves of designer label Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. She paired it with straight-fit trousers and a dupatta made of cotton with similar embroidery. Rings and gold statement earrings were Priyanka's choice of accessories for the outfit. The ethnic appearance was completed with a messy hairdo and little makeup.

(Nick Jonas assist Priyanka Chopra in putting a fascinator to Malti Marie's head | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nick, on the other hand, wore a linen shirt and matching pants. He adjusted a fascinator on Malti’s head. A headgear is a formal ornate headpiece worn in the place of a hat. Priyanka’s caption read, "First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?"

Inside Chopra-Jonas' family holiday in Liverpool

Earlier, Priyanka shared glimpses from her Liverpool holiday with family. The photos featured Priyanka with Nick, Malti, her mother Madhu Chopra and others. The actress could be seen posing for the camera, taking a train ride among other fun activites. Captured in the images were some candid moments of her one-year-old. In the caption, she simple wrote, “Magic 🌟 #family.”

(Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

(The Chopra-Jonas family at a train station| Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On the work front, apart from Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra also has Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up. She will also be part of a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me.