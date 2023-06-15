Priyanka Chopra's Photos From Heads Of State Give A Glimpse Of Her Action Avatar

Why you're reading this: Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her next project, Heads of State. Now, her manager Anjula Acharia has shared new pictures from the sets of the film. Alongside the post, she shared a long note expressing how the actress always inspires her.

Priyanka Chopra comes to work with the greatest attitude

The Citadel actress' manager has offered a sneak peek into the filming of Head Of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in pivotal roles. In the first picture, the actress is happily posing with her manager in a blue top paired with black pants. In another, they seem to be busy on a tab.

(Priyanka and Anjula from the Head of State set | Image: AnjulaAcharia/Instagram)

Alongside the images, she wrote a note in which she revealed that Priyanka Chopra is acing the stunt scenes. Calling her "inspiring," she wrote, "Part of being a manager is being on set and being inspired by what they can do!! @priyankachopra is so badass on set. Watching her ace her stunts and come to work with the greatest attitude and respect for all is always inspiring." Anjula used the hashtags - girl power and boss lady.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared several pictures on her Instagram Stories from the sets of Heads Of State. The actress offered a glimpse of her 'glam team,' snacks, and more.

All you need to know about the film - Heads Of State

The movie is being helmed by Ilya Naishuller, who is known for directing films such as Hardcore Henry and Nobody. The movie is expected to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date.