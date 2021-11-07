Inside Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Outfits: From Lehenga To Saree, How 'desi Girl' Nailed All

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is often seen rasing oomph and panache with her ethereal outfits. The actor who drenched into the Diwali festive fervor in LA with her friends and family, left the hearts to flutter with the various stunning outfits. From beautiful lehenga to saree, the actor left no stone unturned to turn the glamour quotient at the bash.

Priyanka’s Diwali celebrations started on a grand note after she attended a party hosted by dear friend Mindy Kaling. Later she herself turned host to grand celebrations at their LA house with husband Nick Jonas. At last, her celebratory mood got ended when her friend Lilly Singh hosted a bash which was attended by who’s who of the Hollywood icons. Here's a look at all the amazing traditional outfits that were adorned by the Sky is Pink actor during the festivities.

Desi Girl in a Lehenga

For Mindy Kaling’s Diwali bash, Priyanka looked endearing in a floral lehenga by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a choker along with loose hair and minimal makeup. These pictures are proof that Priyanka was in just the right kind of outfit to kick in the festive zeal and enthusiasm.

Saree love

The actress has always managed to steal the hearts of her fans with her simplicity. For the Lakshmi Puja at her house in LA, Priyanka looked absolutely beautiful in a yellow saree. She wore a simple chain and earrings to compliment her entire outfit.

Glamorous avatar

For the Diwali celebration at her house, Priyanka opted for a glitzy lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. She grabbed attention on social media after she posed for some candid shots in beautiful attire. On the other hand, her singer-husband nailed the Indian kurta pajama attire by Sabyasachi.

Retro Vibes

For the Diwali bash organised by her dear friend Lilly Singh, Priyanka chose to let her Punjabi side out with her outfit. The Sky is Pink star gave some Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna vibe in those vibrant colours and the iconic red glasses. She wore a red and green printed short kurta with matching sharara. The actor also carried a net dupatta and a black sling bag with her outfit. She completed her look with a heavy green and silver neckpiece, bangles, and sunglasses.

