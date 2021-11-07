Priyanka Chopra has been celebrating Diwali with back-to-back parties and her celebrations do not seem to be ending anytime soon. The actor recently graced the Diwali bash hosted by comedian Lilly Singh. While the actress chose to let her Punjabi side out with her outfit, the Quantico actor gave some Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna vibe in those vibrant colours and the iconic red glasses.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos and videos from the Diwali bash. She wore a red and green printed short kurta with matching sharara. The actor also carried a net dupatta and a black sling bag with her outfit. She completed her look with a heavy green and silver neckpiece, bangles and sunglasses, just like the one that the veteran actress donned in her song.

However, Priyanka did not experiment much with her hair and left them untied. The actor gave some Zeenat Aman vibes from her iconic film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Sharing the photo, she mentioned how she loved attending Lilly Singh's party and wrote, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!" Her glamorous Indian look stunned her fans as they showered her with compliments via the comment section.

She also took to her IG stories to share a few glimpses of the Diwali bash. The video had Tesher and Lilly Singh singing and dancing to the song Jalebi Bai. Sharing the video, Priyanka thanked Lilly Singh for an "AMAZING" night.

Glimpses of Nick Jonas and Priyanka's Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Diwali at her new LA home with her husband, Nick Jonas. The couple hosted a Diwali party at their home. While Priyanka wore a silver Lehenga, Nick Jonas donned a red kurta with a black jacket. Sharing glimpses from her party, Priyanka wrote, "Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@retrobollywood