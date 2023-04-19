Inside Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak Wrap Up Party In Delhi

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor have been busy with the shoots for their next flick, Murder Mubarak. The stars celebrated the Delhi schedule wrap for Murder Mubarak recently. Taking to Instagram, the actors shared glimpses of their Murder Mubarak wrap-up party in Delhi.

Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle from the wrap-up and wrote a lengthy caption on the post. She thanked the filmmaker Homi Adajania and spoke about how much she will miss New Delhi. She captioned her post, “Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more”. Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Homi Adajania and others appeared to be elated in the pictures of the wrap party. Check out the post below.

Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s wrap up party posts

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared the pictures on Instagram and gave a brief caption. He said, “Murder Mubarak, It’s a Wrap, Great team, Had a Blast, Going to miss everyone, Missed @pankajtripathi and Dimple at the wrap party”. Everyone in the pictures posed together, and a cake with Murder Mubarak written on it was also the centre of attention. In one of the pictures of Karisma’s post, Sanjay Kapoor and other crew members can be seen heading towards the cake to chomp it up while Karisma stands in the centre.

More on Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak comes from director Homi Adajania. The film features a star-studded cast consisting of Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and more. Written by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta, Murder Mubarak is being touted as a mystery-comedy film.