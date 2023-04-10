Last Updated:

Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, Popular Sibling Duos

On the occasion of Siblings day, take a look at popular siblings of the entertainment industry.

Written By
Hardika Gupta
Siblings Day 2023
Instagram

Siblings Day 2023
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have emerged as a strong sibling pair in the Bollywood industry. 

Siblings Day 2023
@nupursanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are extremely close and supportive of each other. In an interview, the Shehzada actress shared that she is extremely fond of her sister. 

Siblings Day 2023
@janhvikapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share an unseperable bond. From parties to temple visits., they are often spotted together. 

Siblings Day 2023
@saraalikhan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the stylish sibling-duos of the industry. They seem very close and often go on vacations together. 

Siblings Day 2023
@malaikaarora/instagram

Both Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are proud sisters. They have been supportive of each other's accomplishments. 

Siblings Day 2023
@ishaankhateer/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan Khatter share a close bond. They refer to themselves as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. 

Siblings Day 2023
@sakpataudi/instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's love for each other is quite evident on the actress' social media accounts. 

Siblings Day 2023
@sonamkapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and her "baby brother" Harshvardhan Kapoor share a great bond. The actress often shares how she is protective of him.

Siblings Day 2023
Image: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are not only multi-talented, but they are also each other's "rock."

