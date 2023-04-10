Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, Popular Sibling Duos

Quick links:
On the occasion of Siblings day, take a look at popular siblings of the entertainment industry.
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have emerged as a strong sibling pair in the Bollywood industry.
Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are extremely close and supportive of each other. In an interview, the Shehzada actress shared that she is extremely fond of her sister.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share an unseperable bond. From parties to temple visits., they are often spotted together.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the stylish sibling-duos of the industry. They seem very close and often go on vacations together.
Both Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are proud sisters. They have been supportive of each other's accomplishments.
Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan Khatter share a close bond. They refer to themselves as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's love for each other is quite evident on the actress' social media accounts.
Sonam Kapoor and her "baby brother" Harshvardhan Kapoor share a great bond. The actress often shares how she is protective of him.